Matt Kuchar on caddie drama: 'I was stubborn, hard headed'

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Matt Kuchar faced the media Saturday morning, but none of the questions he fielded were about his rain-delayed second round at the Genesis Open (it was a 1-over-par 72, if you’re curious).

Kuchar has been at the center of a social media storm for five weeks since it emerged that after winning the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico last November he paid his caddie, a resort bagman named David Ortiz, only $5,000. A regular PGA Tour professional caddie would expect to receive 10 percent of Kuchar’s $1.296 million check. Ortiz himself said he thought he should be paid $50,000.

In a statement Friday night, Kuchar said he would be paying Ortiz what he asked for and making a donation back to the tournament for its charitable work. Asked to confirm that he was giving the caddie an additional $45,000, Kuchar was hesitant to offer details. “I don’t know the best way to answer that,” he said.

But he did admit that he mishandled the situation. “Listen, I was stubborn, hard headed,” he said. “In my mind I had it as ‘a deal is a deal,’ but after I won the tournament a deal wasn’t a deal. Not a good deal. Any transaction, all parties should come out feeling like they’ve won, and certainly in David’s case he did not feel like he won in that situation and I needed to make that right. It’s as simple as that.”

Kuchar said he left a voicemail message for Ortiz last night.

In interviews earlier this week, Kuchar came across as dismissive of Ortiz’s claim, but Saturday at Riviera Country Club he seemed chastened by the tsunami of criticism he has received. “I just missed the boat with this one. I did not put the shoe on the other foot. I did not do a good job there and I think in any situation if you can just understand where somebody else is coming from, it makes the world a whole lot better of a place. I missed that one.”

Kuchar was heckled by a few fans during play on Friday, but doesn’t think it will be a lingering concern. “I’ve been out here 20 years. I think people know who I am. I always try to do my best for the fans,” he said. “Certainly this week had a few guys hollering out, but for the most part I think people judge me on the longer term and know who I really am.”

The 40-year-old, 9-time Tour winner is known for a genial demeanor, but remained grim-faced as he answered questions. But another party to the story was smiling, and it wasn’t Ortiz. It was Tom Gillis, the PGA Tour Champions player who first called out Kuchar on Twitter for underpaying the caddie.

“Social media is a very powerful tool,” Gillis tweeted, punctuating it with a smiley face emoji.