Paul Dunne the man to beat entering match play at World Super 6 Perth

Paul Dunne could be the man to beat in the match play stages of the $1.1 million ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth. The former UAB player has a bit of form in six-hole knockout golf.

The Irishman finished joint second leading qualifier after 54 holes behind Per Langfors. The Swede took the No. 1 seed with a round of 64, 8-under, to finish at 10 under. Dunne returned a 6-under 66 to share second place with Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan and Australian Brad Kennedy, one shot behind Langfors.

All three players receive byes into the second round. Dunne will play the winner of the all-Australian match featuring Matt Jager and Andrew Martin.

“I like the idea of the format,” Dunne said. “I played at GolfSixes, the six‑hole match play. It’s intense, which is good. You don’t always get a final few holes feeling on the third hole of the day. I think I will be mentally sharp right from the get‑go in the morning, and just try and make as many putts as you can.”

Dunne is beyond modest about his GolfSixes participation. He and former Alabama player Gavin Moynihan formed the Irish team that won last year’s GolfSixes.

“I like the competitiveness of it where you play against someone apart from just playing against the course the whole time,” Dunne added. “Match play, it’s a funny gig. It’s the best format if you get a bit of momentum, and if you’re struggling for momentum, it just feels like you’re down the whole time. I feel like getting off to a good start is a big help.”

Dunne is looking for his second European Tour win following the 2017 British Masters.

Langfors is playing in just his sixth European Tour event. He came through all three stages of European Tour Qualifying School last year after four years playing mini tour golf in Sweden. He’s missed all four cuts in his first four starts this year.

“It feels really good,” said Langfors, who awaits the winner of the match between Australian Daniel Gale and Adrian Otaegui of Spain. “Excited for the match play, we’ll see what happens there. I played match play last year on the Nordic League. I think I remember how to do it. Just got to stay focused and I’m going to keep doing what we’re doing.

“I’ve got Q‑School status from last year, so obviously a win would mean the world to me. At the moment I don’t get into Rolex Series events, so obviously would be nice.

“I turned pro four years ago, this is my fifth year. Played four years on the Nordic League in Sweden, so it’s big step to the European Tour. Obviously a big step to being in the lead as well.”

Thomas Pieters finished joint fifth after a third-round 72, level par, and will play either Frenchman Gregory Bourdy or rising Australian star Min Woo Lee.