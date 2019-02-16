Tiger Tracker: Following Tiger Woods shot by shot Saturday at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods is 1 under par and on the cut line with six holes to play in Round 2 of the Genesis Open Saturday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. His second round continues at 10 a.m. ET Saturday morning, and we’ll be tracking all the action shot by shot right here.

Woods played 30 holes Friday due to previous weather delays and carded a 1-under 70 in the opening round. Woods teed off on No. 10 to start Round 2 and got to 3 under overall with an eagle at the par-5 first hole. He fell back to the cut line with consecutive bogeys before the horn blew and play was suspended for the night due to darkness.

Woods’ ballstriking was on point for much of the day and he hit 17 of 18 greens in Round 1. He also had four three-putts in the opening round to match a career high.

Woods is currently nine shots off the lead at T-55 and will begin Round 3 Saturday afternoon if he makes the cut.