European Tour power rankings: Feb. 18-24

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 18-24, 2019:

10. Paul Casey

Averaged 72.22 percent GNR in Genesis Open to post a T25 finish. Only hit 28.57 percent of fairways in final round though.

9. Shane Lowry

Will want to putt in WGC – Mexico Championship as he did in Euro Tour’s Middle East swing, when he averaged 27.13 putts per round.

8. Tommy Fleetwood

Decent T28 finish in Genesis Open that might have been better if he’d managed to hit more fairways. Only averaged 53.57 percent.

7. Matt Wallace

Big year for Wallace playing in majors and WGC tournaments, starting with this week’s WGC – Mexico Championship.

6. Sergio Garcia

Might have performed better than T37 in Genesis Open if he managed to hit more than 46.43 percent of fairways.

5. Ian Poulter

Has started European season averaging 28.75 putts per round and hitting 77.78 percent of greens in regulation. Pretty good combo.

4. Francesco Molinari

Starts 2019 in earnest in WGC – Mexico Championship after long winter layoff looking to place better than T25 last year.

3. Rory McIlroy

Another week with a chance to win, this time in Genesis Open. Another disappointing Sunday ends in T4 thanks to missing putts at key times.

2. Jon Rahm

Racks up fifth consecutive top 10 with T9 in Genesis Open. He’s ranked 6th in strokes gained off the tee, which helps explain fast start to season.

1. Justin Rose

Strange schedule for world number one. Skips this week's WGC – Mexico Championship after taking pass on Genesis Open.