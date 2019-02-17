PGA Tour Champions

WHAT: Chubb Classic

WHERE: The Classics at Lely Resort, Naples, Fla.

WINNER: Miguel Angel Jimenez

MONEY: $240,000

SCORE: 13-under 200

BUZZ: Jimenez made par in the first hole of a three-way, sudden-death playoff to top Bernhard Langer and Olin Browne. Both Langer and Browne made bogey, continuing a nightmare finish for Browne, who was in position for a two-stroke victory but made double bogey on the final hole in regulation to fall back into a playoff. … Jimenez shot 5-under 66 in a bogey-free final round, with four birdies on the back nine. It was the seventh career PGA Tour Champions victory for Jimenez, who picked up his first senior major last year at the Senior British Open. … Langer, the reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion, was looking for his second consecutive victory after last week’s Oasis Championship. He has finished T-3, 1 and T-2 in three starts this season. … Browne was aiming for his first senior win since 2015. Gwk