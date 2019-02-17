Digital Edition
PGA Tour Champions: Miguel Angel Jimenez ousts Bernhard Langer, Olin Browne in playoff

NAPLES, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning a one hole three way playoff during the final round of the Chubb Classic held at The Classics at Lely Resort on February 17, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images) Michael Cohen/Getty Images

By February 17, 2019 10:31 pm

WHAT: Chubb Classic
WHERE: The Classics at Lely Resort, Naples, Fla.
WINNER: Miguel Angel Jimenez
MONEY: $240,000
SCORE: 13-under 200
BUZZ: Jimenez made par in the first hole of a three-way, sudden-death playoff to top Bernhard Langer and Olin Browne. Both Langer and Browne made bogey, continuing a nightmare finish for Browne, who was in position for a two-stroke victory but made double bogey on the final hole in regulation to fall back into a playoff. … Jimenez shot 5-under 66 in a bogey-free final round, with four birdies on the back nine. It was the seventh career PGA Tour Champions victory for Jimenez, who picked up his first senior major last year at the Senior British Open. … Langer, the reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion, was looking for his second consecutive victory after last week’s Oasis Championship. He has finished T-3, 1 and T-2 in three starts this season. … Browne was aiming for his first senior win since 2015. Gwk

