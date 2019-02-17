Golf Scoreboard: Week of Feb. 11-17

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
Genesis Open
Pacific Palisades, Calif., Feb. 14-17
Winner: J.B. Holmes | Full results, earnings
LPGA Tour
Women’s Australian Open
The Grange GC – West Course, Grange, South Australia, Australia Feb. 14-17
Winner: Jessica Korda | Full results, earnings
European Tour
Super 6 Perth
Lake Karrinyup Country Club Perth, Australia Feb. 14-17
Winner: Ryan Fox | Full results, earnings
Other pro tours
- PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic
- Web.com Tour: Suncoast Classic
Standings
Money leaders
