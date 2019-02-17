Digital Edition
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Phil Mickelson hits his second shot on #9 during the final round of the Northern Trust Open held on February 17, 2008 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Golf Scoreboard: Week of Feb. 11-17

By February 17, 2019 6:10 pm

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

Genesis Open

Pacific Palisades, Calif., Feb. 14-17

Winner: J.B. Holmes | Full results, earnings

• • •

LPGA Tour

Women’s Australian Open

The Grange GC – West Course, Grange, South Australia, Australia Feb. 14-17

Winner: Jessica Korda | Full results, earnings

• • •

European Tour

Super 6 Perth

Lake Karrinyup Country Club Perth, Australia Feb. 14-17

Winner: Ryan Fox | Full results, earnings

• • •

Other pro tours

• • •

Standings

• • •

Money leaders

• • •

Rankings

