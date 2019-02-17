Digital Edition
Web.com Tour: Mark Hubbard claims first victory at Suncoast Classic

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Mark Hubbard reacts after making a birdie putt on the first hole during the final round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club on February 17, 2019 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

By February 17, 2019 7:00 pm

Web.com Tour

WHAT: LECOM Suncoast Classic
WHERE: Lakewood National Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
WINNER: Mark Hubbard
MONEY: $99,000
SCORE: 26-under 262
BUZZ: Hubbard shot 5-under 67 in the final round to hang on for his first career Web.com Tour victory. The 29-year-old from Denver hasn’t had a professional win since the 2013 Wildfire Invitational on the Mackenzie Tour and had missed three cuts in four previous starts this season. He came out hot with five birdies for a front-nine 31 and played the back at even par to hold on. The $99,000 prize was more than he made in 26 starts combined last season. … Maverick McNealy was hot on Hubbard’s heels for much of the afternoon, but a bogey at 17 ended his chances. A 23-year-old Stanford grad thought by many to be a future star, McNealy finished two shots back at 24 under for solo second, his best result in 24 career starts. Rick Lamb and Jimmy Stanger finished T-3 and three shots back at 23 under. Gwk

