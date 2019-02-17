Web.com Tour

WHAT: LECOM Suncoast Classic

WHERE: Lakewood National Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

WINNER: Mark Hubbard

MONEY: $99,000

SCORE: 26-under 262

BUZZ: Hubbard shot 5-under 67 in the final round to hang on for his first career Web.com Tour victory. The 29-year-old from Denver hasn’t had a professional win since the 2013 Wildfire Invitational on the Mackenzie Tour and had missed three cuts in four previous starts this season. He came out hot with five birdies for a front-nine 31 and played the back at even par to hold on. The $99,000 prize was more than he made in 26 starts combined last season. … Maverick McNealy was hot on Hubbard’s heels for much of the afternoon, but a bogey at 17 ended his chances. A 23-year-old Stanford grad thought by many to be a future star, McNealy finished two shots back at 24 under for solo second, his best result in 24 career starts. Rick Lamb and Jimmy Stanger finished T-3 and three shots back at 23 under. Gwk