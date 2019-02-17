Winner's bag: J.B. Holmes, Genesis Open

The gear J.B. Holmes used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Genesis Open:
DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 83X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2016 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 93X shaft
IRONS: Srixon Z U85 (3), Z 785 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
WEDGES: Cleveland RTX-4 (50, 54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron 009M prototype
BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Gwk
