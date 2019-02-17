Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's bag: J.B. Holmes, Genesis Open

J.B. Holmes Stan Badz/Getty Images

Winner's bag: J.B. Holmes, Genesis Open

Digital Edition

Winner's bag: J.B. Holmes, Genesis Open

By February 17, 2019 8:20 pm

By: |

The gear J.B. Holmes used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Genesis Open:

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 83X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2016 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 93X shaft

IRONS: Srixon Z U85 (3), Z 785 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX-4 (50, 54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron 009M prototype

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Gwk

, , , , , , , Digital Edition, Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home