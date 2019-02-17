LPGA Tour power rankings: Feb. 18-24

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 18-24, 2019:

10. Lydia Ko

Missed the cut in the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open after abysmal 77, hitting only six fairways, 12 greens and taking 34 putts.

9. Jin Young Ko

Runner-up to Nelly Korda in her 2019 debut. Finished last season with three top-10 finishes in the fall.

8. Nelly Korda

Two victories in her last five starts, with a second-place at the CME thrown in. Coming in hot to Thailand.

7. Lexi Thompson

Thompson flourishes in the heat. Her last three starts in Thailand: T-2/T-4/1st.

6. Nasa Hataoka

Placed T-56 as a rookie in Chonburi, her only start in the event. Comes in fresh.

5. Minjee Lee

Couple of disappointing weeks at home in Oz. Finished T-15 in Adelaide but was 10 shots back.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Has a second and a third in Thailand in past years. Can she do one better in her 2019 kickoff?

3. Sung Hyun Park

The best self-taught player in the world is back inside the ropes this week. Let’s see what she accomplished over the offseason.

2. Brooke Henderson

Returns to LPGA after missing both Australian events due to illness. Took a share of sixth in her only start.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

With new caddie on the bag Down Under, struggled to dig out after recording pair of double-bogeys in first eight holes. Gwk