Nelly Korda completes impressive family slam in Australia with 2-shot win

The Korda Slam is complete.

Between shrieks of joy, Jessica Korda told little sister Nelly, “Welcome to the club!” over FaceTime in Adelaide. She then tweeted an epic collage of all four Kordas scissor-kicking after their Aussie triumphs.

Nelly’s two-shot victory at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open gave the Korda family a staggering fourth Down Under title. Petr Korda kicked it off with a win at the 1998 Australian Open tennis tournament. His eldest daughter, Jessica, recorded her first victory on the LPGA at the 2012 Women’s Australian Open. Younger brother Sebastian claimed the 2018 Australian Open junior tennis tournament, and then Nelly followed suit on Sunday at The Grange Golf Club.

“I think there’s something in the air here,” said Nelly. “No, I’m just happy to finally be a part of the club. I kind of felt left out. But I was playing all day for my parents, and I’m really proud of that.”

Sebastian watched from Turkey while the rest of the family kept up on opposite coasts in Florida.

Petr’s message echoed that of Jessica’s: “You’re part of the Korda clan now.”

If it seems like destiny played a part in Adelaide, consider that Regina Korda was actually pregnant with Nelly when she watched husband Petr win that Grand Slam title. The Korda family’s deep sporting legacy Down Under spans Nelly’s entire life.

“I mean, my parents love Australia,” said Nelly. “My whole family does. And we occasionally talk about it. But when I was left out, they didn’t try to rub it in my face too much. But now that we all have a win down here, it’s going to be really special.”

Nelly began Sunday with a three-stroke lead and was cruising after a five-birdie stretch in six holes mid-round. But a wayward tee shot on the 15th, coupled with three birdies from 2018 Aussie Open champ Jin Young Ko, dropped Nelly’s lead to two with two to play.

Even Nelly was impressed with the way she bounced back with birdie on the 17th, ultimately securing a two-shot victory over Ko, who closed with a 64. Nelly’s back-to-back 67s over the weekend gave her a two-day tally of 17-under 271. Wei-Ling Hsu finished solo third at 12 under.

“I just stayed tough mentally,” said Nelly, whose previous best finish in Australia was a share of 40th.

The Kordas became the third sister act to win on the LPGA last fall after Nelly won her first LPGA tournament in Taiwan, joining Annika (72 wins) and Charlotta (one win) Sorenstam and Ariya (10 wins) and Moriya (one win) Jutanugarn. With Jessica owning five LPGA titles and Nelly two, they’ve become the first sister-act to each record multiple victories.

When Nelly joined the LPGA in 2017, Jessica supported her little sister in every way imaginable but made sure to allow Nelly to find her own path. Nelly had much to live up to yet never felt like she walked in her sister’s shadow. Jessica helped but did not smother.

“Obviously, there was pressure,” said Nelly of carrying on the family tradition, “but I think I finally kind of carved my own way.”

Except for the scissor-kick. That’s worth repeating.