A long day awaits golfers at the 2019 Genesis Open on Sunday but it should end with the crowning of a champion after three marathon sessions of PGA Tour golf.

Play resumes in the morning at 6:45 a.m. local time. Tiger Woods, who surged late Saturday and begins the day at 6-under, said he expected to be awake no later 3 a.m. local time Sunday.

Here is our live blog covering all the news of the day from Riviera Country Club.

Don’t forget to follow our live Tiger Tracker, as well.

TV Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)