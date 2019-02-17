Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 Genesis Open Sunday Live Blog: Long day ahead at Riviera with Justin Thomas holding lead

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Justin Thomas hits a tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images) Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

By February 17, 2019 9:01 am

A long day awaits golfers at the 2019 Genesis Open on Sunday but it should end with the crowning of a champion after three marathon sessions of PGA Tour golf.

Play resumes in the morning at 6:45 a.m. local time. Tiger Woods, who surged late Saturday and begins the day at 6-under, said he expected to be awake no later 3 a.m. local time Sunday.

Here is our live blog covering all the news of the day from Riviera Country Club.

Don’t forget to follow our live Tiger Tracker, as well.

TV Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

