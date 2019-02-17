Tiger Woods finds footing at Riviera, enters final round at 7-under

Tiger Woods finally warmed up to Riviera Country Club in the third round of the 2019 Genesis Open. He shot a 6-under 65 over Saturday and Sunday to climb the leaderboard and enter the final round of play T-12 at 7-under.

Woods got into a late groove Saturday and held when he began play again at 6:45 a.m. local time in Pacific Palisades, Calif. He cooled off a bit and shot 1-over in his final eight holes.

Woods began his third round off No. 10 and finished up his par at the par-5 17th to start the day Sunday.

Woods continued his Sunday morning with an eagle on the par-5 No. 1 hole at Riviera. He fired consecutive pars at Nos. 17 and 18. When he arrived at the par-5 first hole, Woods launched a drive and landed his second shot 6 feet from the hole. The putt fell easily for his second eagle of the round over two days.