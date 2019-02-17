What Tiger Woods said after his 6-under par finish in the Genesis Open

Tiger Woods extended his PGA Tour winless streak at Riviera Country Club to 12 Sunday as he faded in the final round Sunday and settled for a 6-under par finish.

At one point Sunday, Woods was 10-under and had a legit shot to win it all before fatigue and wind overtook over his game. He went 3-over 38 on the back nine to knock himself out of a potential top 10 finish. He was T18 when he concluded play but had moved up to T16.

Here is some of what Woods had to say after he completed his final round.

On the fatigue factor

“It was a war of attrition out there. I was at 10 (under) and slipped four shots coming in. That’s the way it goes.”

On his recovery and rest before playing in Mexico this week

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow. Those clubs aren’t coming out of the travel case. We’ll start getting ready and working for Thursday. But tomorrow’s an off day.”

On the Genesis Open receiving Invitational status

“To be able to have the elevation to go along with Jack and Arnold’s events, this is pretty special. To come back here to Southern California where it all started for me, to have this opportunity, to make an impact here in Southern Cal. This is where I grew. I was born and raised here. This is an event we all came to. To now be able to run the event to help the kids here in the area is a dream come true.”