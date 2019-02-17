PGA Tour power rankings: Feb. 18-24

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 18-24, 2019:
20. J.B. Holmes
Eligible for this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship thanks to surprising Genesis Open victory.
19. Patrick Reed
Didn’t play at Riviera and will return in Mexico after a T-22 his last time out at Pebble Beach.
18. Charles Howell III
Resurgent season continues in a big way with solo sixth at Genesis Open.
17. Webb Simpson
Looking for his seventh consecutive top-20 finish in Mexico.
16. Tony Finau
Heading straight to Mexico City after a T-15 at Riviera.
15. Gary Woodland
Hasn’t teed it up since a T-7 at Waste Management Phoenix Open; set to return in Mexico.
14. Jason Day
Skipping this week’s WGC for more rest after back-to-back top-5s at Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines.
13. Rickie Fowler
In the field in Mexico City for his first start since Phoenix Open victory.
12. Tiger Woods
Solid T-15 in the Genesis Open after a T-20 in his season debut at Torrey Pines.
11. Marc Leishman
T-4 at the Genesis Open was his fifth top-5 finish in seven starts this season.
10. Phil Mickelson
Finished T-37 at Riviera coming off the win at Pebble Beach. Ready for Mexico Championship title defense.
9. Rory McIlroy
Results keep coming with a T-4 at Genesis Open, just hasn’t been able to get over the hump.
8. Matt Kuchar
T-28 finish at Riviera is quite good considering the caddie controversy reached its tipping point early in the week.
7. Jon Rahm
Picked up his sixth straight top-10 finish with a T-9 at the Genesis Open.
6. Xander Schauffele
Bounced back from opening-round 74 for a T-15. On to Mexico.
5. Bryson DeChambeau
No signs of slowing down after another good week and T-15 at Riviera.
4. Justin Thomas
Solo second means he’s finished third or better in three of his last four stars, but final-round 75 will sting.
3. Dustin Johnson
Another good weekend and a T-9 for DJ before he heads across the border.
2. Brooks Koepka
Mexico Championship will be just his second PGA Tour start of 2019.
1. Justin Rose
Sitting out again this week and likely won’t return until the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Gwk
