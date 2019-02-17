PGA Tour power rankings: Feb. 18-24

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 18-24, 2019:

20. J.B. Holmes

Eligible for this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship thanks to surprising Genesis Open victory.

19. Patrick Reed

Didn’t play at Riviera and will return in Mexico after a T-22 his last time out at Pebble Beach.

18. Charles Howell III

Resurgent season continues in a big way with solo sixth at Genesis Open.

17. Webb Simpson

Looking for his seventh consecutive top-20 finish in Mexico.

16. Tony Finau

Heading straight to Mexico City after a T-15 at Riviera.

15. Gary Woodland

Hasn’t teed it up since a T-7 at Waste Management Phoenix Open; set to return in Mexico.

14. Jason Day

Skipping this week’s WGC for more rest after back-to-back top-5s at Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines.

13. Rickie Fowler

In the field in Mexico City for his first start since Phoenix Open victory.

12. Tiger Woods

Solid T-15 in the Genesis Open after a T-20 in his season debut at Torrey Pines.

11. Marc Leishman

T-4 at the Genesis Open was his fifth top-5 finish in seven starts this season.

10. Phil Mickelson

Finished T-37 at Riviera coming off the win at Pebble Beach. Ready for Mexico Championship title defense.

9. Rory McIlroy

Results keep coming with a T-4 at Genesis Open, just hasn’t been able to get over the hump.

8. Matt Kuchar

T-28 finish at Riviera is quite good considering the caddie controversy reached its tipping point early in the week.

7. Jon Rahm

Picked up his sixth straight top-10 finish with a T-9 at the Genesis Open.

6. Xander Schauffele

Bounced back from opening-round 74 for a T-15. On to Mexico.

5. Bryson DeChambeau

No signs of slowing down after another good week and T-15 at Riviera.

4. Justin Thomas

Solo second means he’s finished third or better in three of his last four stars, but final-round 75 will sting.

3. Dustin Johnson

Another good weekend and a T-9 for DJ before he heads across the border.

2. Brooks Koepka

Mexico Championship will be just his second PGA Tour start of 2019.

1. Justin Rose

Sitting out again this week and likely won't return until the Arnold Palmer Invitational.