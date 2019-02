Here is a look at the professional golf schedule for the week starting on Feb. 18, 2019:

PGA Tour/European Tour

What: WGC-Mexico Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City

PGA Tour

What: Puerto Rican Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Coco Beach Golf & CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

LPGA

What: Honda LPGA Thailand

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand