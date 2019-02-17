Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods gets inside top 10 with another eagle at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods vaulted into contention Saturday and was T-14 with plenty of golf left Sunday at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. Woods is on the course for Round 3 and set to play 28 holes today, as tournament officials look to avoid a Monday finish.

Woods began his third round off No. 10 and finished up his par at the par-5 17th to start the day Sunday.

We’ll be tracking every shot from Woods all day. Follow along below.

Hole 3: Par 4, 425 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:46 a.m.): Didn’t like that one and it ends up well off the fairway in the left rough. Key stretch to get through here with two par-3s over the next four holes.

APPROACH SHOT:

Hole 2: Par 4, 485 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:32 a.m.): Lost that one to the left a little bit and he’ll be hitting out of the rough. This is some kind of story developing with Tiger suddenly T-6 and five shots back. Less than 24 hours ago it seemed unlikely he’d make the cut let alone get into contention. Wild.

APPROACH SHOT (10:36 a.m.): Talking to his ball there asking it to sit and it does. Really nice shot shape on a draw out of the rough and he’ll have about 20 feet it looks like for the upcoming birdie try.

ON THE GREEN (10:46 a.m.): No dice, started walking after it right away. Actually had about 28 feet or so and he’ll have to mark the par putt. Cleans up for a four and we’re on to the next with par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 7 under thru 11 (8 overall)

Hole 1: Par 5, 497 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:15 a.m.): Just a beautiful scene on the first tee this morning with the sun shining brightly. Tiger hits the fairway with driver no problem, might he be thinking about another eagle here?

APPROACH SHOT (10:19 a.m.): Beauty. Now he’s definitely thinking about an eagle because that one is all over the flag and will have maybe 10-12 feet coming up. Guess he hasn’t lost any momentum from last night.

ON THE GREEN: Eagle!! That’s Woods’ second eagle of the round and he is on some kind of roll right now. Inside the top 10 now and five shots out of the lead. This is fascinating stuff.

ON THE DAY: 7 under thru 10 (8 under overall)

Hole 18: Par 4, 453 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:56 a.m.): Good tee shot finds the fairway and he’ll be able to go at this one a little bit.

APPROACH SHOT (10 a.m.): Alright, Woods looked pretty comfortable on that swing and he puts it just on the fringe. Should be able to give it a run for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (10:06 a.m.): Came out a little jumpy from the fringe and he’ll have about three feet left to clean up for par. No problem with that one and it’s a 31 on the front nine for Tiger in Round 3. Big time birdie chance coming up at 10.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 under thru 9 (6 under overall)