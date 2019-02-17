Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods gets inside top 10 with another eagle at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods vaulted into contention Saturday and was T-14 with plenty of golf left Sunday at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. Woods is on the course for Round 3 and set to play 28 holes today, as tournament officials look to avoid a Monday finish.

Woods began his third round off No. 10 and finished up his par at the par-5 17th to start the day Sunday.

We’ll be tracking every shot from Woods all day. Follow along below.

Hole 7: Par 4, 407 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:44 a.m.): Perfect. Ball sounds great off the club right now and he’s in the middle of the fairway. Just a wedge coming into the green and it’s time to put something close.

APPROACH SHOT:

Hole 6: Par 3, 194 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:32 a.m.): Landed that one just on the right fringe and got a bounce, ball comes to rest on the green but leaves a lengthy birdie try to finish this one off. Definitely the proper miss on this hole with a bunker in the middle of the green.

ON THE GREEN(11:39 a.m.): Slightly cautious with that one and a smart play, lags it up for another tap-in par and will hope for at least one or two more chances to get aggressive to close things out in the third round.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 7 under thru 15 (8 under overall)

Hole 5: Par 4, 423 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:16 a.m.): Beauty. Little stinger with a 5-wood and Woods will be all systems go from the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (11:23 a.m.): Nice one from about 139 yards out. Chance for another birdie here. Hard to believe Tiger is playing this well given the crazy rain-delay schedule and long days.

ON THE GREEN (11:28 a.m.): Close but no cigar. Just a tap-in par from there and still cruising along on a sunny Sunday morning at Riv.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 7 under thru 14 (8 under overall)

Hole 4: Par 3, 236 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:03 a.m.): Didn’t looked like he caught it the way he wanted but that’ll be just fine. Quite a poke there with a 4-iron and the ball is below the hole with a decent look coming up.

ON THE GREEN (11:11 a.m.): Didn’t drop from 29 feet but a good effort there. He’ll tap in for another par and keep things rolling bogey-free in the third round.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 7 under thru 13

Hole 3: Par 4, 425 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:46 a.m.): Didn’t like that one and it ends up well off the fairway in the left rough. Key stretch to get through here with two par-3s over the next four holes.

APPROACH SHOT (10:54 a.m.): Landed on the green but had a lot of spin on it, think it rolled off the green entirely. Shouldn’t be any concern for the up and down but he was looking for something closer from about 130 yards out.

ON THE GREEN (10:58 a.m.): Lot of break in that birdie try and it doesn’t fall. Tiger will mark but cleans that up for par no problem.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 7 under thru 12

Hole 2: Par 4, 485 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:32 a.m.): Lost that one to the left a little bit and he’ll be hitting out of the rough. This is some kind of story developing with Tiger suddenly T-6 and five shots back. Less than 24 hours ago it seemed unlikely he’d make the cut let alone get into contention. Wild.

APPROACH SHOT (10:36 a.m.): Talking to his ball there asking it to sit and it does. Really nice shot shape on a draw out of the rough and he’ll have about 20 feet it looks like for the upcoming birdie try.

ON THE GREEN (10:46 a.m.): No dice, started walking after it right away. Actually had about 28 feet or so and he’ll have to mark the par putt. Cleans up for a four and we’re on to the next with par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 7 under thru 11 (8 overall)

Hole 1: Par 5, 497 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:15 a.m.): Just a beautiful scene on the first tee this morning with the sun shining brightly. Tiger hits the fairway with driver no problem, might he be thinking about another eagle here?

APPROACH SHOT (10:19 a.m.): Beauty. Now he’s definitely thinking about an eagle because that one is all over the flag and will have maybe 10-12 feet coming up. Guess he hasn’t lost any momentum from last night.

ON THE GREEN: Eagle!! That’s Woods’ second eagle of the round and he is on some kind of roll right now. Inside the top 10 now and five shots out of the lead. This is fascinating stuff.

ON THE DAY: 7 under thru 10 (8 under overall)

Hole 18: Par 4, 453 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:56 a.m.): Good tee shot finds the fairway and he’ll be able to go at this one a little bit.

APPROACH SHOT (10 a.m.): Alright, Woods looked pretty comfortable on that swing and he puts it just on the fringe. Should be able to give it a run for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (10:06 a.m.): Came out a little jumpy from the fringe and he’ll have about three feet left to clean up for par. No problem with that one and it’s a 31 on the front nine for Tiger in Round 3. Big time birdie chance coming up at 10.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 under thru 9 (6 under overall)