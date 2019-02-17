WATCH: Genesis Open leader Justin Thomas hits an all-time shank

Justin Thomas has a big lead in the third round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club, but even he was not immune to the dreaded shank Sunday.

Thomas was in the middle of the fairway at No. 9 and 151 yards out, definitely thinking about putting something close. Instead he just completely shanked his shot right, all the way to the 10th fairway.

He also had the best possible response to a shank by laughing it off and immediately said “Haven’t done that in a awhile.”

Thomas jokingly waved at the group playing No. 10 when he went over and proceeded to stick his approach inside four feet. Routine par, nothing to see here.

"Haven't done that in awhile." @JustinThomas34 makes a great par after hitting a 🤭.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/VkxzFrHWwE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2019

This is part of what makes golf great. Thomas isn’t just some guy, he’s been setting Riviera on fire all weekend and held a three-shot lead. It would be like seeing Michael Jordan airball a free throw in the NBA Finals. No one is above an embarrassing shot or two and even the very best players in the world get a case of the shanks from time to time.

It’s all about how you bounce back, and Thomas’ second shot and tap-in par proves he’s got a good head on his shoulders in those situations.

Thomas will begin Round 4 later this afternoon around 3 p.m. ET. as he looks to close out his first victory since the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.