2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Fantasy golf power rankings

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the rest of the biggest names in golf head across the border this week for the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the week.

20. Patrick Cantlay: Any concern over W/D at Pebble Beach was put to rest with a T-15 at Genesis Open.

19. Webb Simpson: Didn’t play great last year in Mexico but enters this year with six consecutive top-20 finishes.

18. Jordan Spieth: Final-round 81 at Riv was a nightmare, but T-14 and T-12 in two prior starts at this course.

17. Tony Finau: Finished T-27 here last year and has been posting solid results of late.

16. Hideki Matsuyama: Another top-10 at the Genesis and continues to trend in the right direction.

15. Gary Woodland: Hasn’t played well here in the past but enters with four top-10s in his last five starts.

14. Matt Kuchar: Strong short game should help make up for the big distance gap at high altitude.

13. Paul Casey: Finished top-20 in both prior starts here and just two weeks removed from solo second at Pebble Beach.

12. Tommy Fleetwood: Has a T-14 and runner-up in two Mexico City starts.

11. Tiger Woods: Plenty of promising signs at Genesis Open despite wear and tear from marathon sessions.

10. Rickie Fowler: Back in action for the first time since his Waste Management Phoenix Open victory.

9. Marc Leishman: Just a T-37 in his Mexico debut last year, but five top-5 finishes in seven starts this season is no joke.

8. Xander Schauffele: Won the most recent WGC event and finished T-18 here last year.

7. Bryson DeChambeau: Set for his debut at this course coming off a T-15 at Riviera.

6. Jon Rahm: Plays this course well and he’s been locked in ever since the Hero World Challenge victory.

5. Phil Mickelson: Defending champion looking to keep it rolling after the win at Pebble Beach.

4. Rory McIlroy: Looking for his fourth consecutive top-5 finish.

3. Brooks Koepka: Struggled here while dealing with an injury last year, but should be all systems go.

2. Dustin Johnson: The 2017 champ scored another top-10 over the weekend at Riviera.

1. Justin Thomas: Solo second and T-5 in two prior Mexico starts and looking to atone for letdown Sunday at Genesis Open.