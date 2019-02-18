Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

Feb. 18, 2019

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: J.B. Holmes hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

Digital Edition

By: |

> THE FORECADDIE

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 08: PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a press conference prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 8, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Architect of ‘Live Under Par’ leaves PGA Tour

> PGA TOUR

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: J.B. Holmes (L) and Tucker Holmes pose during the trophy presentation at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) J.B. Holmes last man standing at Genesis Open as Justin Thomas tossed by gusty winds  (Shackelford)

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Tiger Woods hits a tee shot on the 9th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)Tiger Woods fires up fans in L.A. before cold temps, delays take toll  (Shackelford)

Winner’s Bag: Check out the gear used to win the 2019 Genesis Open (Dusek)

> LPGA

nelly korda golfNelly Korda completes impressive family slam in Australia with 2-shot win (Nichols)

> EUROPEAN TOUR

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Fox of New Zealand watches his tee shot on the 1st hole during day 4 of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth at Lake Karrinyup Country Club on February 17, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)Ryan Fox claims Super 6 Perth championship (Tait)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Miguel Angel Jimenez ousts Bernhard Langer, Olin Browne in playoff (Kilbridge)

WEB.COM Tour

Mark Hubbard claims first victory at Suncoast Classic (Kilbridge)

POWER RANKINGS

J.B. Holmes Genesis
PGA Tour
20. J.B Holmes
19. Patrick Reed
18. Charles Howell III
17. Webb Simpson
16. Tony Finau
15-1.

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand LPGA Tour
LPGA
10. Lydia Ko
9. Jin Young Ko
8-1.

Justin Rose
European Tour
10. Thorbjorn Olesen
9. Shane Lowry
8-1.

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

May 13, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Webb Simpson celebrates winning The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY SportsNumbers at altitude baffle some players as they return to WGC event in Mexico City (DiMeglio)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 11: Michelle Wie of United States on the 2nd hole during the first round of the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship at Sky 72 Golf Club on October 11, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)Michelle Wie among LPGA stars making 2019 debut in Thailand (Nichols)

> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 17: Matt Jager of Australia reads the 6th green in his match against Paul Dunne of Ireland during day 4 of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth at Lake Karrinyup Country Club on February 17, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)Stars’ absence doesn’t help innovative European Tour events (Tait)

> GOLF LIFE

Hey Bill, here are the GL photos for the Children’s Course. There is a shot of the flag, and the guy stamping things is Akbar Chisti of Seamus golf, who is taking the lead on the reno. Either flag or Akbar could be lead. Thanks!Seamus Golf, Jim Urbina plan serious upgrades for Portland’s Children’s Course (Lusk)

> COLLEGES

Prestige at PGA West to be livestreamed on Golfweek.com (Bohanan)

> AMATEURS

The azaleas were in full bloom overlooking the 16th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 11, 2013. (Tim Dominick/The State/MCT via Getty Images)With practice time limited at Augusta National, some lucky ANWA players get to prep early (Nichols)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

THIS WEEK

WGC-Mexico Championship features world’s elite (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Matt Kuchar waits to hit a tee shot on the 4th hole during the continuation of the first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)What is a caddie’s work worth? Matt Kuchar’s debacle leaves us plenty to ponder (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

READY FOR RIVIERA

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the fifth tee on the South Course during the third round of the the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 26, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

