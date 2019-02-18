> THE FORECADDIE
Architect of ‘Live Under Par’ leaves PGA Tour
> PGA TOUR
J.B. Holmes last man standing at Genesis Open as Justin Thomas tossed by gusty winds (Shackelford)
Tiger Woods fires up fans in L.A. before cold temps, delays take toll (Shackelford)
Winner’s Bag: Check out the gear used to win the 2019 Genesis Open (Dusek)
> LPGA
Nelly Korda completes impressive family slam in Australia with 2-shot win (Nichols)
> EUROPEAN TOUR
Ryan Fox claims Super 6 Perth championship (Tait)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Miguel Angel Jimenez ousts Bernhard Langer, Olin Browne in playoff (Kilbridge)
WEB.COM Tour
Mark Hubbard claims first victory at Suncoast Classic (Kilbridge)
POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. J.B Holmes
19. Patrick Reed
18. Charles Howell III
17. Webb Simpson
16. Tony Finau
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Lydia Ko
9. Jin Young Ko
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Thorbjorn Olesen
9. Shane Lowry
8-1. Click here
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Numbers at altitude baffle some players as they return to WGC event in Mexico City (DiMeglio)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Michelle Wie among LPGA stars making 2019 debut in Thailand (Nichols)
> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE
Stars’ absence doesn’t help innovative European Tour events (Tait)
> GOLF LIFE
Seamus Golf, Jim Urbina plan serious upgrades for Portland’s Children’s Course (Lusk)
> COLLEGES
Prestige at PGA West to be livestreamed on Golfweek.com (Bohanan)
> AMATEURS
With practice time limited at Augusta National, some lucky ANWA players get to prep early (Nichols)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
THIS WEEK
WGC-Mexico Championship features world’s elite (Lusk)
> THE 19TH HOLE
What is a caddie’s work worth? Matt Kuchar’s debacle leaves us plenty to ponder (Lynch)
