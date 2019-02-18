Steve Stricker named to be 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, report says

Steve Stricker will be formally introduced as the 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup captain on Wednesday in Milwaukee, according to a report Monday.

The move to make Stricker a Ryder Cup captain has been widely expected. Stricker has been an assistant captain three times and would be leading the United States in his home state of Wisconsin at Whistling Straits.

The news that Stricker would be the first-ever U.S. Ryder Cup without a major championship victory was first reported by Gary D’Amato of WisconsinGolf.com.