Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Steve Stricker named to be 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, report says

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 11: Steve Stricker of the United States stands on the third hole during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Steve Stricker named to be 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, report says

Golf

Steve Stricker named to be 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, report says

By February 18, 2019 4:02 pm

By: |

Steve Stricker will be formally introduced as the 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup captain on Wednesday in Milwaukee, according to a report Monday.

The move to make Stricker a Ryder Cup captain has been widely expected. Stricker has been an assistant captain three times and would be leading the United States in his home state of Wisconsin at Whistling Straits.

The news that Stricker would be the first-ever U.S. Ryder Cup without a major championship victory was first reported by Gary D’Amato of WisconsinGolf.com.

The Americans will be challenging for the Cup they lost 17 ½ to 10 ½ at Le Golf National in Paris last fall. U.S. captain Jim Furyk came under fire after the U.S. lost by Patrick Reed and others for the way he handled his players and pairings.

, , Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home