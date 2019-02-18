PGA Tour allows players to wear shorts for pro-am, practice rounds

Let the jokes begin as we’re about to see more shorts-wearing players during pro-am and practice rounds.

The PGA Tour announced a change to its player appearance guidelines Monday, which would allow shorts for pro-am and practice rounds in the tournaments operated on the six tours that fall under its umbrella. The change goes into effect immediately for this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship and Puerto Rico Open.

Ian Poulter was among the first to react. “My 43 year old varicose legs will be on full show,” he joked in an Instagram post.

Phil Mickelson tweeted: “Word is they saw my Insta-structionals in shorts and felt this move needed to happen.”

James Hahn, co-chair of the Player Advisory Council, was the star of a catchy new video announcing the change.

Patton Kizzire, in his response to the news, tweeted: “Is this real life?”

Thanks for the heads up @PGATOUR and @JamesHahnPGA. Would have come in handy knowing before I left for Puerto Rico.👌👌👌😂😂😂 — Matthew Jones (@mattjonesgolf) February 18, 2019

The PGA Tour is a little late to the game here. At the PGA Championship players have been allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds for the last two years. The European Tour allowed shorts during practice rounds back in 2016.

Hey @JamesHahnPGA – good thing we're better at wearing shorts than we are at acting! 😂#ShortsGame pic.twitter.com/r2AuEKOkPq — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) February 18, 2019

