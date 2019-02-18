Featured pairings for WGC-Mexico Championship include Lefty, JT and DJ

The fallout of J.B. Holmes’ elongated victory in the 2019 Genesis Open has yet to fully settle, but the PGA Tour is on to Mexico this week.

The four featured pairings for the PGA Tour WGC-Mexico Championships were released Monday. Each contains at least one major champion.

Here’s a look at the Featured Groups for Rounds 1 & 2:

Phil Mickelson will be joined by Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson in a pairing. Mickelson is the defending champion and beat Thomas on the first playoff hole to win it last year. He got career victory No. 49 at Pebble Beach two weeks ago. Thomas was caught and passed by a tortoise in J.B. Holmes Sunday at Riviera Country Club. Meanwhile, expect DJ to be launching rockets all week in the elevated climes of Mexico City.

Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer are another grouping. Woods will be playing his first-ever professional or competitive event in Mexico. He qualified by virtue of his No. 2 finish in the FedEx Cup 2018 standings. He has won 18 WGC events on nine different courses. DeChambeau has won four of 10 starts. Ancer is the top-ranked Mexican player in the world.

A third pairing features Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka. McIlroy finished fourth in the Genesis Open. Watson won the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play last March. Koepka has won back-to-back U.S. Open championships and outlasted Woods to win the PGA Championship this past August.

Rickie Fowler, John Rahm and Patrick Reed make up the final featured pairing. Fowler won the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this month. Rahm has three top-10 finishes in 2019 and is ranked No. 6 in the world. The defending Masters champion, Reed won this event in 2014 when it was held at Doral in Miami.

Thursday and Friday tee times and pairings for the full field will be released on Tuesday.