PHOTOS: Michael Jordan in golf, through the years

By: Kevin Casey |
February 18, 2019 12:00 pm
Michael Jordan turned 56 Sunday, and we wish the NBA legend a Happy Birthday!
While Jordan’s exploits on the court are most notable, MJ certainly has an affinity for the links. He’s said he plays 36 holes of golf almost every day. Along with that, Jordan is on track to create his own golf course this year.
This golf nut just can’t get enough! On the occasion of MJ’s latest birthday, we looked back at Jordan through the years in golf:
Michael Jordan poses for a photo at the 2016 Ryder Cup. ( Montana Pritchard/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan teamed up for the pro-am for the 2007 Wachovia Championship. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)
Michael Jordan chats with Tiger Woods prior to the 2009 Presidents Cup. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Michael Jordan follows through on a drive during in 2012. (Jeff Siner/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods and honorary captain Michael Jordan watch the 2009 President’s Cup. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Michael Jordan swings during a charity shootout at the 1995 Phoenix Open. Arizona Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Michael Jordan swings in a practice round before the 2011 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)
Michael Jordan had his golfing game going during his days with the Chicago Bulls.
Michael Jordan remains a fan favorite on the course. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Michael Jordan finds the fairway at a 2009 tournament. (AP Photo/Brad Horn)
Do not let the smile fool you. Michael Jordan remains hyper-competitive on the golf course. (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)
Michael Jordan will always find an excuse to enjoy a good cigar. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports(
Jordan enjoys a stogie at the 2006 Ryder Cup.
Payne Stewart talks with Michael Jordan at the 1999 Ryder Cup.
Michael Jordan jokes with Sean O’Hair during a practice round for the 2016 Presidents Cup.
Anthony Kim is cheered on by Michael Jordan during his four-ball match at the Presidents Cup.
Michael Jordan was all smiles early on in the 2014 Ryder Cup.
There is that cigar again.
Michael Jordan walks with Keegan Bradley.
Comments