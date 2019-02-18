Rory McIlroy works with Nike to create the Air Zoom Victory Tour shoes

Rory McIlroy, from Holywood, Northern Ireland, might be able to tee a ball up at Riveria Country Club and reach the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles hitting a driver and then a gap wedge, so maybe it was appropriate that the four-time major winner’s newest Nike Golf shoe is being formally released after the Genesis Open.

Preliminary ideas for the Air Zoom Victory Tour shoes ($180), which arrive in stores starting March 1, grew out of conversations that McIlroy had with Nike designers in early 2018. The 29-year-old had opinions on the shape, cushioning, looks and colors for the shoe and how it should function both while walking and during the swing.

According to Nike, the shoes are made with React foam and a Zoom Air cushioning unit in the forefoot to create a softer, springier feel that golfers will especially like while walking between shots. There are also gel-filled pods lining the back heel areas for added comfort.

Interestingly, while there are several replaceable spikes on the bottom of each shoe, along with numerous turf-grabbing elements in the sole, there are no spikes under the balls of the golfer’s feet. That could increase comfort as well.

Nike designers used woven material and premium leather to create the upper portion of the shoes, which are waterproof.

Available in white or black, the Air Zoom Victory Tour shoes have a clean, sophisticated look.