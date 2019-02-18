The Prestige second-round livestream from PGA West (starts Tuesday)

Full live scoring from Golfstat: Team | Individual

Golfweek’s exclusive livestream coverage of The Prestige begins here Feb. 19 for the tournament’s second round and culminates with the final round Feb. 20. Veteran broadcasters Will Haskett and Steve Scott will call the action, with Golfweek’s Lance Ringler providing interviews and analysis. Audiences can tune in at Golfweek.com/ThePrestige to watch.

In its 19th year, The Prestige presented by Charles Schwab will be played at the Greg Norman course at PGA West in Southern California’s Coachella Valley. Fifteen of the top college teams in the nation are set to compete.

Teams competing:

East Tennessee State

Iowa State

LSU

Northwestern

Oklahoma State

Pepperdine

San Diego State

Stanford

UC Davis

UCLA

Arkansas

Notre Dame

Oregon

Utah

University of Stirling