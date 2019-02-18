Utah's Kyler Dunkle gets to 6-under to take early lead at The Prestige

Utah senior Kyler Dunkle was off to a fast start at The Prestige, taking an early lead at 6-under at the turn in Monday’s opening round.

Dunkle opened with four birdies and an eagle on the par-4 11th, his second hole of the day, in his first six holes. Starting on the 10th tee, he shot 6-under-par 30 for nine holes on the Greg Norman course at PGA West.

Last week at the Amer Ari Invitational in Hawaii, Dunkle tied for 22nd with a 54-hole score of 5-under-par 211. He has won three regular-season titles in his career, including the Showdown in the Rockies and the Mark Simpson Invitational.

Utah is among 15 schools competing at The Prestige presented by Charles Schwab in La Quinta, Calif. The tournament will be livestreamed at Golfweek.com on Tuesday and Wednesday for the last two rounds.

NCAA champion Oklahoma State, led by Matthew Wolfe and Viktor Hovland, is in this week’s field.