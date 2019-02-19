Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Round 1 & 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer begin play as one of the featured groups in the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship at 2:03 p.m. Eastern Thursday from the 1st tee at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

The Round 1 & 2 tee times and pairings for the full limited field event were announced Tuesday. Woods, DeChambeau and Ancer go out at 12:51 p.m. Eastern from the 10th tee on Friday.

Among the other featured pairings: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas begin play from the 10th tee at 12:51 p.m. Thursday. They tee off at 2:03 p.m. from No. 1 on Friday.

Round 1 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Golfers
12:03 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee
12:15 p.m. Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An
12:27 p.m. Shugo Imahira, Matthew Millar, Aaron Wise
12:39 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, Haotong Li
12:51 p.m. Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira
1:03 p.m. Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Luiten
1:15 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
1:27 p.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace
1:39 p.m. Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
1:51 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
2:03 p.m. Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer
2:15 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey

Round 1 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Golfers
12:03 p.m. Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork
12:15 p.m. Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen
12:27 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen
12:39 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy
12:51 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
1:03 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood
1:15 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod
1:27 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay
1:39 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood
1:51 p.m. Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis
2:03 p.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na
2:15 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley

Round 2 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers
12:03 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod
12:15 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay
12:27 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood
12:39 p.m. Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis
12:51 p.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na
1:03 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley
1:15 p.m. Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork
1:27 p.m. Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen
1:39 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen
1:51 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy
2:03 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
2:15 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood

Round 2 Genesis Open Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers
12:03 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
12:15 p.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace
12:27 p.m. Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
12:39 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
12:51 p.m. Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer
1:03 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey
1:15 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee
1:27 p.m. Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An
1:39 p.m. Shugo Imahira, Matthew Miller, Aaron Wise
1:51 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, Haotong Li
2:03 p.m Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira
2:15 p.m. Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Luiten

TV/Info

Thursday
Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.

Friday
Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.

Saturday
Golf Channel: 12-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sunday
Golf Channel: 12-1:30 p.m.
NBC: 1:30-6 p.m.

