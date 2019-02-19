2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Round 1 & 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer begin play as one of the featured groups in the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship at 2:03 p.m. Eastern Thursday from the 1st tee at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

The Round 1 & 2 tee times and pairings for the full limited field event were announced Tuesday. Woods, DeChambeau and Ancer go out at 12:51 p.m. Eastern from the 10th tee on Friday.

Among the other featured pairings: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas begin play from the 10th tee at 12:51 p.m. Thursday. They tee off at 2:03 p.m. from No. 1 on Friday.

Round 1 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Golfers 12:03 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee 12:15 p.m. Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An 12:27 p.m. Shugo Imahira, Matthew Millar, Aaron Wise 12:39 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, Haotong Li 12:51 p.m. Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira 1:03 p.m. Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Luiten 1:15 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1:27 p.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace 1:39 p.m. Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama 1:51 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 2:03 p.m. Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer 2:15 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey

Round 1 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Golfers 12:03 p.m. Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork 12:15 p.m. Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen 12:27 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen 12:39 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy 12:51 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson 1:03 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood 1:15 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod 1:27 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay 1:39 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood 1:51 p.m. Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis 2:03 p.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na 2:15 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley

Round 2 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers 12:03 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod 12:15 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay 12:27 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood 12:39 p.m. Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis 12:51 p.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na 1:03 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley 1:15 p.m. Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork 1:27 p.m. Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen 1:39 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen 1:51 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy 2:03 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson 2:15 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood

Round 2 Genesis Open Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers 12:03 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:15 p.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace 12:27 p.m. Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama 12:39 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 12:51 p.m. Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer 1:03 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey 1:15 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee 1:27 p.m. Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An 1:39 p.m. Shugo Imahira, Matthew Miller, Aaron Wise 1:51 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, Haotong Li 2:03 p.m Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira 2:15 p.m. Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Luiten

TV/Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 12-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12-1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30-6 p.m.