A closer look at Tiger Woods' 80 career victories

By February 19, 2019 6:08 pm

Tiger Woods turned pro in 1996 and won his first event in Las Vegas.

Since then, Woods has amassed 80 PGA Tour and major professional victories.

That puts him three away from the all-time PGA Tour lead.

Sam Snead has the most with 82.

Woods has won 14 majors, and has won each of them at least three times:

  • Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005)
  • PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007)
  • U.S. Open (2000, 2002, 2008)
  • British Open (2000, 2005, 2006)

Here’s a look at each of Woods’ victories:

1996

No. 1: Las Vegas Invitational

Tiger Woods first PGA Tour victory

Tiger Woods smiles after receiving a check and trophy for winning the Las Vegas Invitational on Oct. 6, 1996, at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

