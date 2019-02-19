Brittany Lincicome announces that she's pregnant

Brittany Lincicome announced on social media Tuesday that she and husband Dewald Gouws are expecting a baby. As the well wishes poured in, 32-year-old Lincicome did one of her favorite things: She took a nap.

“I’m trying to get a good napping baby,” said Lincicome. “I’ll probably get the opposite.”

We have some exciting news ❤️. @DGouws and I are having a baby. I can’t even tell you how excited we are. Lots of tears of joy 😍 So awesome hearing the heartbeat and watching the baby move… https://t.co/hAqiuamjKh — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) February 19, 2019

Among those who offered their congrats on Tuesday afternoon was U.S. Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster. Lincicome is due Sept. 1, two weeks before the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

When Lincicome and her husband first started trying to get pregnant after she won in the Bahamas last January, they had hoped for perfect timing. Lincicome, a two-time major winner and Solheim Cup stalwart, would love to be in Scotland late September to represent her country and play for Inkster, but perfect timing went out the window a while back. Right now, they’re just thrilled to be pregnant again.

Lincicome didn’t tell many people about her miscarriage last spring. She found out she was pregnant early in the week during the ANA Inspiration, a favorite spot on tour. When the couple went in for their eight-week appointment in late April, the doctor delivered devastating news. There was no heartbeat.

The next morning at 5 a.m., Lincicome went in for surgery.

“We cried for days and days,” she said.

Lincicome knows that miscarriages are common. She believes that God has a plan. Perhaps sharing her story will help others feel less alone.

“I don’t know why we don’t talk about it,” she said. “It’s a normal thing. It’s not like anyone did anything wrong.”

Doctors assured Lincicome that she could fly to Thailand and Singapore for the next two events, but she didn’t want to risk being on a flight that long. She’ll make her next LPGA start in Phoenix in March and compete on tour as long as she can.

Several players have told her they quit playing while pregnant after losing quite a bit of distance. Lincicome hopes her extra length might prolong her 2019 season. Then again, it’s quite hot in the summer.

A nap might sound pretty good by then.