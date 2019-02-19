Paul Azinger takes over for Johnny Miller as NBC Sports lead analyst

Paul Azinger officially takes over for the retired Johnny Miller this week.

Azinger steps into the chair vacated by Miller, who called his last live PGA Tour event at the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Feb. 2.

Azinger is now the lead golf analyst for NBC Sports, which begins seven straight weeks of PGA Tour coverage, along with its partner Golf Channel, starting with this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

Dan Hicks will join Azinger in the booth for all four rounds of coverage. NBC and Golf Channel will have on hand its regular roster of on-air folks, including Steve Sands, Frank Nobilo, Notah Begay, David Feherty, Gary Koch, Todd Lewis, Jim “Bones” Mackay and Roger Maltbie.

Looking ahead to the golf events after Mexico City, Azinger, in a statement, said: “There’s nothing like the challenge that the Florida Swing presents, with incredibly strong fields on phenomenal golf courses. The different types of Bermuda, the March winds and some overseed will be a big adjustment from the cold, wet weather on the West Coast these past few weeks. It’ll be a beautiful stretch of golf, and I’m looking forward to seeing it all play out.”