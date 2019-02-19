Tiger Woods makes one equipment change for altitude in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY – After a day of leisure to recharge his batteries, Tiger Woods was back in a new office and making the most of every minute he was on the clock.

“Hell, yeah, it’s a lot of work,” Woods said Tuesday during a quick nine holes alongside Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel at Club de Golf Chapultepec, home to this week’s World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

It was the first time Woods saw the course, which rests some 7,800 feet above sea level. It is also the first time Woods will play a tournament in high altitude since 1999. Back then, he finished in a tie for 37th in the Sprint International at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, which is 6,500 feet above sea level.

So he spent about 45 minutes on the range with caddie Joey LaCava and Trackman, a launch monitor that examines each shot’s characteristics including ball speed, spin rate and distance.

During his round with Thomas and Horschel, he continued to dial in his distances, spent a considerable amount of time on and around the Poa annua greens that he said were bouncy, and got familiar with the layout.

He hit a soft, high cut 3-wood 345 yards on the downhill, par-5 11th. On the par-3 13th, he went full out into the wind with a 5-iron from 235 yards and was long. Throughout the nine holes, he got a better measure of what the ball will do.

“The spin is the same, but the ball stays flat. It doesn’t peak,” Woods said.

For that reason, he will have a 5-wood in his bag this week instead of the 2-iron.

“The 5-wood will spin more,” Woods said.

All in all, LaCava said, it was a good day’s work.

“It’s a work in progress,” LaCava said. “But he looks good so far.”