Here's the story of how Web.com Tour golfer made a 17 on par-4 hole

NAPLES, Fla. — Ben DeArmond played his way into the Web.com Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic event last week in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

And then he played himself into golf history. The wrong kind. The kind that would cause many to quit.

DeArmond’s wife and parents were late getting to the tournament and caught up with him on the 491-yard, par-4 second hole at Lakewood National Golf Club. The tee shot required getting over a water hazard.

“I assured them it had nothing to do with them,” DeArmond said.

“It” was what happened next.

DeArmond’s ball landed a foot short of clearing the water hazard. He decided to go up 30 yards near the hazard, take a drop, and use a 3-wood. He topped it in the water. Took another drop. Topped that in the water. Asked his caddie for another club, and took a 5-iron. Took a drop, and topped it in the water. Took another drop, and topped it in the water. Went back to the 3-wood and finally got it over.

“I had to hit it like a sand wedge,” said DeArmond, head pro at Treviso Bay in Naples.

DeArmond and his caddie, Treviso Bay assistant Jordan Hobbs, tried to make light of the situation when they got to the fairway — “I cracked a smile,” DeArmond said. DeArmond asked what he was hitting. Hobbs said, “I think 13.” So they called up to the walking scorer, who confirmed it. “See, I was right,” Hobbs said, and the two chuckled.