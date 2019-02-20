5,000 golf balls fall off truck on Wisconsin highway

An estimated 5,000 Nitro-brand golf balls fell off a truck and spilled onto a snowy highway near Janesville, Wis., late Monday night, police said.

Dozens of orange and white balls were still strewn along the highway, along with ripped packaging.

A Rock County sheriff’s deputy determined the balls had fallen off a delivery truck.

County officials sent a street sweeper to get the balls off the roadway Tuesday as people were collecting balls for themselves.

One man who was gathering balls along the road told GazetteXtra that he was driving on the road Monday night when another vehicle kicked up a ball that cracked his windshield.

Valerie Kopac, who owns two homes in the area where the balls were found and had to clean up the empty boxes in her yard, said most of the balls were gone by 11 a.m. Tuesday.