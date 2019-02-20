Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jordan Spieth will use dad as caddie in Mexico after father of Michael Greller dies

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 09: Jordan Spieth of the United States (R) stands with caddie Michael Greller during a practice round ahead of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 9, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

By February 20, 2019 7:22 pm

Jordan Spieth will use his father as a caddie this weekend at the WGC-Mexico Championship, but it will be for a somber reason.

The father of Michael Greller, Spieth’s regular looper, passed away. Greller will be heading home to be with his family.

Shawn Spieth will serve as the fill-in caddie for his son at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

“Heavy heart for Michael and his family. Bear was a great father, husband, and grandfather. Heaven gained another angel!” Christine Spieth, Jordan’s mother, posted on Twitter Wednesday night.

The news was first reported by Todd Lewis of Golf Channel.

Spieth, with his dad on the bag, is set to tee off at 12:51 p.m. Eastern with Russell Knox and Satoshi Kodaira in Round 1 Thursday.

Spieth has not won a PGA Tour event since the 2017 British Open. This past weekend in the wind and chill of Riviera Country Club, Spieth was T4 entering the final round before closing out with an 81.

It is not known when Greller is expected to return.

