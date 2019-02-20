Masters: Tiger Woods started counting down to season's first major back in October

MEXICO CITY — The countdown to the Masters has already begun for Tiger Woods. Actually, his internal timer switched on last year.

“Started probably back in October, November,” Woods said of when he started thinking about the first major championship of the season.

The four-time Masters champion said he’s working on shots he’ll need at Augusta National Golf Club, the clubs he’ll put in his bag, the swings he’ll have to call upon to win another green jacket.

He’ll make sure his schedule will provide enough competitive rounds so he’ll be “race ready” for the April 11-14 tournament.

And as the Masters nears, he’ll work on parts of his game that are struggling while fine-tuning the parts that are working.

“And then obviously when you get to that event you’re just trying to get the speed of the greens, and how they like to change them from Wednesday to Thursday and how they get a little bit quicker and harder,” Woods said Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s start of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

Woods also will be far more confident heading down Magnolia Lane this year than he was in 2018. Woods was just a few months into his return from spinal fusion surgery and his game was still shy of its top form. Woods, who missed the Masters in 2014, 2016 and 2017, tied for 32nd last year.

“Last year was different, and in previous years it was nonexistent,” said Woods, who last won the Masters in 2005. “This year, to be able to ramp up a schedule and to be able to know what I can and can’t do going into the event, is a lot more comforting than this has been in the previous years because it’s been kind of an unknown going into that event.”