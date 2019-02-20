Steve Stricker introduced as 2020 USA Ryder Cup Captain

Steve Stricker was introduced as the 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Wednesday.

The move to make Stricker a Ryder Cup captain was expected. Stricker has been an assistant captain three times and would be leading the United States in his home state of Wisconsin at Whistling Straits.

Stricker, who turns 52 on Saturday, will be the first-ever U.S. Ryder Cup without a major championship victory.

Our 2020 Captain🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wGixQ3Spfj — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) February 20, 2019

The Americans will be challenging for the Cup they lost 17 ½ to 10 ½ at Le Golf National in Paris last fall. U.S. captain Jim Furyk came under fire after the U.S. lost by Patrick Reed and others for the way he handled his players and pairings.

Stricker said he will name all four captain’s picks three weeks prior to the event, which marks a change from the past.

Among the golfers to congratulate Stricker early Wednesday on his new post were John Daly and Tiger Woods.