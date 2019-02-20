The Prestige final-round livestream from PGA West

Golfstat live scoring: Team | Individual

Golfweek’s exclusive livestream coverage of The Prestige men’s college golf tournament concludes with today’s final round from the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Veteran broadcasters Will Haskett and Steve Scott are calling the action, with Golfweek’s Lance Ringler providing interviews and analysis.

Did you miss Tuesday’s livestream? You can watch the full second-round broadcast here. And if you’re looking to get up to speed on the men’s college golf season, check out our team and individual rankings.

Stanford senior Brandon Wu is seeking his first collegiate victory today. Wu is the co-leader through 36 holes after taking an early three-shot lead with an opening 6-under-par 65. He is tied with UC Davis’ Thomas Hutchison at 7-under 135. Hutchison shot a 66 Tuesday to climb the leaderboard. The UC Davis sophomore won the Windon Memorial Classic last September.

LSU leads the team competition with a 9-under total, followed by No. 1 Oklahoma State, five shots back. Pepperdine is third (2 over) followed by UCLA (3 over) and Oregon (6 over).

The Tigers had five golfers inside the top 20, led by senior Nathan Jeansonne, who is tied for fourth at 3 under with Oklahoma State’s Viktor Hovland.

The Prestige, presented by Charles Schwab, is playing its 19th year in Southern California’s Coachella Valley. Fifteen of the top college teams in the nation are competing:

East Tennessee State

Iowa State

LSU

Northwestern

Oklahoma State

Pepperdine

San Diego State

Stanford

UC Davis

UCLA

Arkansas

Notre Dame

Oregon

Utah

University of Stirling