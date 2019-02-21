Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings, TV info

US golfer Phil Mickelson attends a practice round at Chapultepec's Golf Club in Mexico City on February 20, 2019 ahead of the World Golf Championships that runs from February 21 to 24 in the Mexican capital. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images) Alfredo Estrella/Getty Images

Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer begin play as one of the featured groups in the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship at 2:03 p.m. Eastern Thursday from the 1st tee at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

Among the other featured pairings: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas begin play from the 10th tee at 12:51 p.m. Thursday.

Here are the complete Round 1 tee times and pairings.

Round 1 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Golfers
12:03 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee
12:15 p.m. Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An
12:27 p.m. Shugo Imahira, Matthew Millar, Aaron Wise
12:39 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, Haotong Li
12:51 p.m. Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira
1:03 p.m. Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Luiten
1:15 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
1:27 p.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace
1:39 p.m. Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
1:51 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
2:03 p.m. Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer
2:15 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey

Round 1 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Golfers
12:03 p.m. Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork
12:15 p.m. Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen
12:27 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen
12:39 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy
12:51 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
1:03 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood
1:15 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod
1:27 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay
1:39 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood
1:51 p.m. Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis
2:03 p.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na
2:15 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley

TV/Info

Thursday
Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

