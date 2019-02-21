Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

Feb 21, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Rory McIlroy (right) and caddie Harry Diamond wait their turn on the eighth hole during the first round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

PGA Tour

2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

By February 21, 2019 9:46 pm

By: |

Rory McIlroy holds a one-shot lead at 8-under 63 over Dustin Johnson heading into Round 2 play in the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

Among Friday’s featured pairings, Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer go out at 12:51 p.m. Eastern from the 10th tee. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Thomas begin play from the 1st tee at 2:03 p.m. McIlroy goes out with Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson at 1:51 p.m. from Tee No. 1. The final featured pairing – Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed – go out from No. 10 at 12:39 p.m.

Round 2 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers
12:03 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod
12:15 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay
12:27 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood
12:39 p.m. Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis
12:51 p.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na
1:03 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley
1:15 p.m. Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork
1:27 p.m. Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen
1:39 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen
1:51 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy
2:03 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
2:15 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood

Round 2 Genesis Open Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers
12:03 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
12:15 p.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace
12:27 p.m. Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
12:39 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
12:51 p.m. Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer
1:03 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey
1:15 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee
1:27 p.m. Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An
1:39 p.m. Shugo Imahira, Matthew Miller, Aaron Wise
1:51 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, Haotong Li
2:03 p.m Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira
2:15 p.m. Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Luiten

TV/Info

Friday
Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home