2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

Rory McIlroy holds a one-shot lead at 8-under 63 over Dustin Johnson heading into Round 2 play in the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

Among Friday’s featured pairings, Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer go out at 12:51 p.m. Eastern from the 10th tee. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Thomas begin play from the 1st tee at 2:03 p.m. McIlroy goes out with Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson at 1:51 p.m. from Tee No. 1. The final featured pairing – Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed – go out from No. 10 at 12:39 p.m.

Round 2 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers 12:03 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod 12:15 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay 12:27 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood 12:39 p.m. Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis 12:51 p.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na 1:03 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley 1:15 p.m. Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork 1:27 p.m. Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen 1:39 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen 1:51 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy 2:03 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson 2:15 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood

Round 2 Genesis Open Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers 12:03 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:15 p.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace 12:27 p.m. Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama 12:39 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 12:51 p.m. Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer 1:03 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey 1:15 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee 1:27 p.m. Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An 1:39 p.m. Shugo Imahira, Matthew Miller, Aaron Wise 1:51 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, Haotong Li 2:03 p.m Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira 2:15 p.m. Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Luiten

TV/Info

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)