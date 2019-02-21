2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

Rory McIlroy holds a one-shot lead at 8-under 63 over Dustin Johnson heading into Round 2 play in the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.
Among Friday’s featured pairings, Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer go out at 12:51 p.m. Eastern from the 10th tee. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Thomas begin play from the 1st tee at 2:03 p.m. McIlroy goes out with Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson at 1:51 p.m. from Tee No. 1. The final featured pairing – Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed – go out from No. 10 at 12:39 p.m.
Round 2 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee
(All times Eastern)
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|12:03 p.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod
|12:15 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay
|12:27 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood
|12:39 p.m.
|Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis
|12:51 p.m.
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na
|1:03 p.m.
|Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley
|1:15 p.m.
|Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork
|1:27 p.m.
|Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen
|1:39 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen
|1:51 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy
|2:03 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
|2:15 p.m.
|Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood
Round 2 Genesis Open Tee Times – 10th Tee
(All times Eastern)
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|12:03 p.m.
|Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|12:15 p.m.
|Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace
|12:27 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
|12:39 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
|12:51 p.m.
|Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer
|1:03 p.m.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey
|1:15 p.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee
|1:27 p.m.
|Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An
|1:39 p.m.
|Shugo Imahira, Matthew Miller, Aaron Wise
|1:51 p.m.
|Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, Haotong Li
|2:03 p.m
|Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira
|2:15 p.m.
|Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Luiten
TV/Info
Friday
Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)
