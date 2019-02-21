400-yard drive?! Justin Thomas takes advantage of altitude with monster shot at WGC-Mexico Championship

The biggest on-course story heading into this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship was how Mexico City’s altitude would impact the players.

If you’re one of the big hitters on the PGA Tour like Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, so far, so good.

Players were lighting up the leaderboard early on Thursday, with the likes of Johnson and Thomas taking advantage of the altitude.

On his first hole, Johnson smoked a 385-yard drive en route to an opening birdie. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Thomas followed suit by driving the 415-yard par-4 12th hole with a 409-yard drive.

No, that’s not a typo. Check it out for yourself.