Abraham Ancer signs endorsement deal with Miura Golf

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, who is currently ranked No. 61 on the Official World Golf Ranking, has signed an endorsement deal with Japan’s Muira Golf and become the company’s first PGA Tour ambassador.

While the financial details were not disclosed, according to a press release from Muira, Ancer is teaming with fitter Genaro Davila and entrepreneur Gerardo Benavides to form a new custom fitting company, DSP Golf Mexico. That company, which will be based in Monclova, Mexico, will have a fitting studio and club assembly facility and offer a full line of Muira equipment.

“This is a first for Miura and it was important to us that this partnership transcend the traditional sponsorship model,” said Hoyt McGarity, president of Miura Golf in the release. “Abraham is the perfect partner to grow Miura’s presence on and off the course. As one of the most successful Mexican golfers ever, his personal investment in Miura is the strongest endorsement as we increase our operations in Mexico and other parts of the world.”

Ancer, who will be 28 on Feb. 28, won the 2018 Emirates Australian Open and is playing this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

He is scheduled to play Thursday and Friday with Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau.