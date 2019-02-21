The USGA has gone old-school cool when it comes to the upcoming course of U.S. Amateur Championship.

Oakmont Country Club (above), Hazeltine National and the Olympic club are among the six U.S. Amateur sites announced by the USGA Thursday.

The U.S. Amateur will be played at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club in 2021. It will move to Ridgewood (N.J.) Country Club in 2022 and Cherry Hills (Colo.) Country Club the following year. The 2024, 2025 and 2026 championships will be held at Hazeltine National Golf Club, in Chaska, Minn.; The Olympic Club, in San Francisco, Calif.; and Merion Golf Club, in Ardmore, Pa., respectively.

“This distinguished group of future U.S. Amateur sites aligns the USGA’s oldest championship with courses of historical significance and proven competitive excellence which will be beneficial to both the player and fan experience,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of Championships in a statement. “Amateur golf is primary to the USGA’s mission and the partnerships with these prominent clubs affirm our commitment to supporting and growing amateur competition.”

Designed by Henry C. Fownes and opened in 1903, Oakmont Country Club has been the site of 16 previous USGA championships, the most recent in 2016 when Dustin Johnson won the U.S. Open by three strokes. In 2025, the U.S. Open will return to Oakmont for a record 10th time.

Ridgewood’s three nine-hole courses – East, Center and West – were designed by A.W. Tillinghast and opened for play in 1929. Ridgewood, which will host its fifth USGA championship.

In 2023, Cherry Hills Country Club will host its third U.S. Amateur and 10th USGA championship. Arnold Palmer produced one of the most indelible performances in Open history with a final-round 65 and a record comeback in 1960.

The U.S. Open Championship has been contested twice at Hazeltine. In 1970, Tony Jacklin became the first Englishman to win in 50 years, while Payne Stewart claimed the first of his two U.S. Opens in an 18-hole playoff over Scott Simpson in 1991.

The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses) will host its 12th USGA championship with the 2025 U.S. Amateur. The U.S. Women’s Open is also scheduled in 2021. Five U.S. Opens have been held at The Olympic Club, including Jack Fleck’s three-stroke playoff victory over Ben Hogan in 1955.

Merion hosted its first USGA championship in 1904. The U.S. Open has been played there five times (1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013).

The 2019 U.S. Amateur will be played Aug. 12-18 at Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort & Country Club, in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C., while the 2020 championship will take place at Bandon (Ore.) Dunes Golf Resort, in Bandon, Ore., Aug. 10-16.