Kentucky high school athletic commissioner has no immediate plan to revisit rule change

YANGON, MYANMAR - JANUARY 26: A golf ball sits on the tee during round two of the Leopalace21 Myanmar Open at Pun Hlaing Golf Club on January 26, 2018 in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo by Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images) Getty Images

Golf

By February 21, 2019 9:33 pm

The head of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association said his group has no immediate plans to consider altering its plan to limit the number of golfers to four in state tournament play before the fall season.

“My past experience with the Board is that these revisions are done, we will run our events a while and then do what we always do, constantly evaluate,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett told the Herald-Leader. “ … Time will tell, and I don’t ever speak as a Board member as I am not, but my guess now is that it is time to implement and gather data and make more determinations later.”

The changes were made due in part to concern about the speed of play. Under the new format, both the boys and girls tournaments will field 144 participants. Last year, the boys event had 156 players and the girls had 144.

The move has received criticism across social media and from many in the golfing community.

“Do the right thing here @KHSAA. This is a really bad decision. A lot of great storylines comes from a 5 man on your team, like we had on ours at Saint X. Change it back and make this right!” wrote Justin Thomas on Twitter. Thomas is from Louisville, Ky., and played high school golf at St. Xavier High School there.

