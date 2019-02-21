Oakley's Mercenary glasses with PRIZM Dark Golf lenses blend technology and California style

For golfers, just mentioning California invokes images of sunshine, pounding surf and bucket-list courses like Pebble Beach and Cypress Point. It may be the epicenter of the Internet and tech industry, but the Golden State’s laid-back style is legendary.

For 2019, Oakley is trying to capture those vibes in its new Golf and Surf Collection. Featuring shirts, pants and eyewear that are rooted in performance and technology while maintaining a casual sense of cool, these items are meant to be at home on the course and near the beach.

At the heart of the collection are the new Mercenary sunglasses ($173). With a double-bridge design, it blends the classic look of an aviator’s eyewear with the modern look of sports frames that Oakley is known for making.

The frames are made from a material the company calls O Matter, which is a nylon-infused plastic that is exceptionally light and durable. The nose pads and areas of the frame that come into contact with the wearer’s temples are made with a material that grips more effectively after it is exposed to water and sweat, so the Mercenary glasses won’t slide or come off as you swing.

While the Mercenary glasses are available with a variety of tinted lenses and are available in prescription lenses, the PRIZM Dark Golf lens is most ideal for the course. Its rose-colored tint is designed to heighten depth perception and enhance contrast, making it easier to see subtle differences in fairways and on the greens.

The PRIZM Golf lens also blocks all UVA, UVB and UVC rays to protect your eyes from damaging effects from the sun.