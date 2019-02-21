The Field: Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational

The ninth Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational will take place May 18-19 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz.

Two-time defending girls champion Ashley Menne, currently ranked No. 10 in the world, will attempt to become the first player in the history of the Golfweek Junior Tournament Series presented by USA Today to win three times.

Players ranked in the top 200 of the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings earn automatic acceptance into the field as do various qualifiers. Any player who registers will be placed on a wait list pending review by the Golfweek Tournament Selection Committee.

The registration and information portal can be reached by clicking here.

Anyone who would like more information about the tournament or the Golfweek Junior Tournament Series presented by USA Today should send inquiries to Carlton Reese at creese@golfweek.com.

The Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational has been a staple of junior golf for the past decade and has annually attracted among the top 40 fields among ranked events. The tournament is nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard.

For 2019, the AJGA is granting PBE status in the girls division on the following basis:

Champion: 8 Stars

Top 3: 4 Stars

Top 5: 1 Star

Past Champions of the Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational:

2011: Michael Moorhead, Paige Lee

2012: Ki Taek Lee, Saki Ida

2013: Rafael Barnoya, Jiyoon Jang

2014: Shawn Tsai, Madeline Chou

2015: Bradley Reeves, Ashley Kim

2016: Peter Wan, Angelina Kim

2017: Jackson Rivera, Ashley Menne

2018: Benjamin Hong, Ashley Menne

Here is a list of players currently registered to compete in the 2019 Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational:

BOYS

Cade Anderson, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Alejandro de Zavala, Chandler, Ariz.

Carson Enright, Longboat Key, Fla.

Benjamin Hong, Brea, Calif.

Riley Klingelberg, Murrieta, Calif.

Ethan Korock, Lodi, Calif.

Gregory Lee, San Jose, Calif.

Ross Leveque, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Noah MacFawn, Henderson, Nev.

Anton Ouyang, San Jose, Calif.

Charlie Palmer, Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Will Stribling, Santa Ana, Calif.

Luke Tedford, Lake Forest, Ill.

GIRLS