Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Thursday round at the WGC-Mexico Championship

For the first time in his illustrious career, Tiger Woods is playing in Mexico this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

This is Woods’ first time playing in back-to-back events this PGA Tour season. Battling the elements and a wacky schedule that forced the field to play 72 holes in three days, Woods finished last week’s Genesis Open T-15 after a disappointing 1-over 72 in the final round.

Amid a loaded field of the Tour’s biggest names, Woods tees off at 2:03 p.m. ET alongside good friend Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer, who just signed a new endorsement deal. a no-cut event, Woods is guaranteed to play all four days this weekend (unless he withdraws).

Follow all the action on our live blog and below for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ opening round.

Pre-Round

While this is Woods’ first time playing in Mexico, he’s no stranger to World Golf Championship events. He’s won 18 WGC’s in four different countries, with a chance to make it 19 in five this week.

There’s currently a six-way tie for first at -2: David Lipsky, Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira, Francesco Molinari, HaoTong Li and Brooks Koepka.