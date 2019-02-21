Tiger Woods received a raucous welcome from the gallery at the first tee Thursday in the WGC-Mexico Championship but then began his tournament with a double-bogey six on the first hole.
After being introduced as “Tiger! Tiger! Tiger Wooooods!” by the starter, a loud cheer escaped into the thin air of Mexico City.
Woods, however, responded by launching a fairway metal off the tee and lost it to the left.
He then hit a provisional with the same club, and this one went just about as far left. He tried to rally with his fourth shot on the approach but punched it out into a greenside-bunker. He kept things from getting any worse with his push out of the bunker, which stopped within a foot of the cup.
Watch it all unfold here.
All that left Woods 2-over thru 1.
But no one at Club de Golf Chapultepec seemed to care fpr the moment.
They had Tiger Woods playing in Mexico.
