Tiger Woods received a raucous welcome from the gallery at the first tee Thursday in the WGC-Mexico Championship but then began his tournament with a double-bogey six on the first hole.

After being introduced as “Tiger! Tiger! Tiger Wooooods!” by the starter, a loud cheer escaped into the thin air of Mexico City.

Bienvenido al Exatlón México Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/FqZoxmevkB — Joshúa Maya (@PlaysOfTheWeek) February 21, 2019

Woods, however, responded by launching a fairway metal off the tee and lost it to the left.

He then hit a provisional with the same club, and this one went just about as far left. He tried to rally with his fourth shot on the approach but punched it out into a greenside-bunker. He kept things from getting any worse with his push out of the bunker, which stopped within a foot of the cup.

Watch it all unfold here.

First shot for Tiger Woods @WGCMexico? Out of bounds. A double bogey to start. pic.twitter.com/8oV7DdhK2u — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2019

All that left Woods 2-over thru 1.

But no one at Club de Golf Chapultepec seemed to care fpr the moment.

They had Tiger Woods playing in Mexico.