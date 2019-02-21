Tiger Woods clarified a major part of his pre-Masters PGA Tour 2019 schedule Thursday.

In a Tweet, Woods said he will be playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship prior to the year’s first major at Augusta National in April.

Woods will not be playing in the Honda Classic next week at PGA National Resort & Spa in West Palm Beach, Fla., an event he referred to as his “hometown” tournament on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, due to the schedule this year, I cannot play all the events I want to. I will be taking next week off and playing in the @APinv and @THEPLAYERSChamp. Sorry to miss seeing Jack and everyone at Honda. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 21, 2019

The API is set for March 7-11 at Bay Hill Club in Orlando. The Players will take place at TPC Sawgrass on March 14-17.

While it was not specifically spelled out in his post, this means Woods will likely miss the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook, which is scheduled for the week after The Players as part of an expanded Florida Swing this year. If Woods skips the Valspar and Valero Texas Open two weeks later, which is widely expected, that would give him a three-week break before the Masters.

Woods played both the Honda and Valspar during his his Masters’ run-up in 2018. The move of The Players to March and Woods’ inclusion in the WGC-Mexico Championship dictated the change this year.

Woods was a long-time resident of Windermere, Fla., next to Orlando. He has played at Bay Hill 19 times on the PGA Tour and has eight victories at Arnie’s Place. The Genesis Open, an event run by his organization for his charity, was upgraded to “Invitational” status last week.

Given all these factors, it was extremely unlikely he would skip the API.