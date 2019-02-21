Tiger Woods says he eats between 'five and seven meals a day'

Sorry, Tom Brady.

Tiger Woods is a meat-and-potatoes guy.

Woods says he eats as many as seven meals a day on a regular basis. And he doesn’t seem to skimp on what many of us consider the basics, either.

Woods revealed his daily voracious appetite and eating regimen in an interview with Henni Zuël on GOLFTV, the streaming service in which he is a partner,

“If I’m at home, I’ll probably eat between five and seven meals a day,” said Woods, who has won 80 times on the PGA Tour. “I’m always hungry. I struggle with keeping my weight up so if I don’t eat enough, I typically lose weight very quickly.”

And while many athletes like Brady have shifted away from traditional fare to highly regimented diets that avoid red meat, Woods continues to eat old school.

“My favorite is steak and potatoes, with a little bit of black pepper. Just like my dad … I’ve become way more strict [with my diet] since I’ve come back to playing again. Just trying to keep the inflammation down and trying to stay as fit as possible. It sucks getting older.”

And Woods, 43, adds that he expects to eat even more this week in the elevated climes of Mexico City, where he’s playing in the WGC-Mexico Championship for the first time. Mexico City sits 7,381 feet above sea level, making it the world’s eighth-highest capital city.

“For some reason at this altitude, I’ve been starving,” he said “I’ve been so hungry. I’m just blowing through food in the bag.”